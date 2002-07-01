Messier set to resign

Associated Press reports that Vivendi Universal chairman Jean-Marie Messier

has agreed to resign under pressure from board members.

Messier, whose departure has been anticipated since the company's stock

collapsed to 13-year lows recently, tried to convince board members to let him

stay before agreeing Sunday to step down, newspaper Le Monde said.

Contacted by AP, Vivendi spokesman Alain Delrieu

declined to comment on the report. "We are not commenting for the moment,"

Delrieu said.

Le Monde said the company's board was expected to meet Monday to appoint

Jean-Rene Fourtou, vice chairman of the supervisory board of pharmaceutical company Aventis, for a six-month interim chairmanship.

LCI Television said the meeting was expected to start early Monday evening in

Paris.