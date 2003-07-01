Messier awarded $24M in severance
An arbitration panel has awarded former Vivendi Universal chairman Jean-Marie
Messier approximately $24 million in settlement money from his former
employer.
Vivendi said it will fight the decision in the United States and France, and
it plans to discuss the issue at its board meeting Tuesday.
Vivendi had argued that Messier’s U.S. severance agreement should be voided
because the company’s board had never signed off on it.
