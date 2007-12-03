Merv Griffin’s Crosswords Brand Keeps Building

Program Partners and Merv Griffin Entertainment licensed syndicated game show Merv Griffin’s Crosswords to THQ’s ValuSoft, the companies said Monday.

ValuSoft plans to develop Crosswords into a game for the Microsoft Xbox Live Arcade and 360 and PlayStation2 console gaming systems due out in 2009.

As part of the deal, Valusoft also has an option to develop the game for Nintendo’s Wii and DS systems.

Program Partners also has deals with toy-maker Hasbro to turn Crosswords into an at-home DVD game, and with U.K.-based Oberon Media to create a Web site and online version of the game.