Merger Hearing Postponed

The Senate Commerce Committee has postponed a planned June 22 hearing on proposed communications mergers.

According to the staff, the postponement was due to "the unavailability of certain CEO's to testify," though a Hill source said there was also an issue of whether to confine it to telecom mergers--like SBC/AT&T and Verizon/MCI--or include cable as well (Comcast and Time Warner's divvying of Adelphia, for example).

Apparently, the hearing was also called on short notice, which would have made it tough to line up the CEO's in time.

No new date has been set, though the committee wants to reschedule "as soon as possible."