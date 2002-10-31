Merger critics ticked at AT&T privacy prediction

The fight over AT&T Corp.'s confidential Internet-service-provider-carriage deal with AOL Time Warner

Inc. is heating up and may complicate AT&T's effort to sell its broadband

operation to Comcast Corp.

AT&T attorneys reiterated their refusal Wednesday to reveal details of

the agreement in a filing that implied that pledges from Federal Communications

Commission staff and consumer groups demanding access to the contract aren't

good enough and that submitting the details to the agency "would jeopardize the

confidentiality of proprietary commercial agreements."

The filing generated an angry response from Andrew Schwartzman, president of

Media Access Project, one of the groups demanding that regulators review the

AT&T contract. Schwartzman called on Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts

to convince AT&T to make the contract available. "It is beneath Brian Roberts to

question the integrity of the commission's career and professional staff and the

attorneys who practice before the FCC," he said.

Schwartzman and public advocates speculated that the terms will limit competing

ISPs' access to Comcast's high-speed network and perhaps pose enough harm to

competition to tip regulators' opinion against the merger, which would leave

Comcast/AT&T and AOL Time Warner as the largest and second-largest MSOs in the

country, respectively.

FCC commissioners are still trying to sort out the dispute, and their approval

of the deal, once expected to be imminent, may be put off at least until next

week.