Meredith Video Studios Inks Broadband Deals

Meredith Video Studios has new agreements with five broadband distributors to distribute Meredith content on more than 150,000 websites. The carriage partners are YouTube/Google, Sprint TV, Grab Networks, 5min and News Inc.

Meredith's brands include the magazines Better Homes and Gardens and Family Circle, and the daily program Better.

"Our brands offer broadband networks a robust depth of content with nearly 550 Better episodes and 75 hours of Parents TV videos," said Meredith Video Studios Executive V.P. Kieran Clarke. "In exchange, broadband networks give us the global reach we need to build our brands."

Meredith Video Studios' content portfolio includes Better, the weekly Parents TV program, and the broadband channels BetterTV.com and Parents.com. Formerly known as Meredith Video Solutions, Meredith Video Studios also has a partnership with Interactivation's Mag Rack Video On Demand service that reaches 25 million homes.

"These new broadband distribution partnerships represent unique content and revenue-sharing arrangements in the online space," said Meredith Local Media Brands President Paul Karpowicz. "We will continue to seek ways to leverage our tremendous video content creation capabilities across our multiple brands to increase our scope and attract new advertisers and viewers alike."