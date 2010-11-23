Meredith Ups Cox, Schwaid For Digital Roles

Meredith Local Media Group promoted Tom Cox to vice president of digital sales and Steve Schwaid to vice president of digital content. These promotions reflect Meredith's heightened focus on the digital space, said the group, including increasing mobile news service.

Cox joined Meredith in 1998 to oversee the creation of group-wide marketing programs. In his enhanced role, Cox will continue to run Meredith's marketing programs as part of the integrated digital sales process.

Schwaid came on board in 2008 as director of news and digital content at WGCL Atlanta, and will continue to run that newsroom. Prior to joining Meredith, he worked at NBC Universal, overseeing news and programming.

"Meredith is already a leader in providing news to our viewers on multiple platforms including mobile devices," said Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Local Media Group. "Today's announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the digital space. I'm confident these two talented leaders will help our stations grow their digital business."