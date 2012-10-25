Meredith TV Revenue Up 26%

Meredith's broadcast division reported $87.2 million in

fiscal first quarter revenue, up 26% from the same quarter last year. While $12

million of political advertising paced the local media group, broadcast's core

ad revenue grew 5% in the quarter.





Stephen M. Lacy, Meredith chairman and CEO, called it a record

performance for the Local Media Group.





"We delivered a strong start to fiscal 2013 as our

Local Media Group delivered record-setting revenue and profit

performance," he said. "We're also very pleased with the growth of

our digital businesses across the company, as well as the significant progress

made at integrating our recent acquisitions. We expect these and other

strategic initiatives to deliver increased cash flow and returns to our

shareholders over time."





Fiscal first quarter Local Media Group operating profit more

than doubled to $28 million. All of Meredith's TV markets recorded growth in

revenues and operating profit. Political advertising revenues were $12 million,

led by the Las Vegas and Hartford stations.





Automotive advertising at the stations was up 12%.





"We are focused on keeping the momentum going in

non-political advertising revenues, along with maximizing our political

advertising opportunity this election cycle," said Local Media Group president

Paul Karpowicz. "Our mission is to deliver great content to viewers across

broadcast, digital and mobile media platforms. At the same time, we will

continue to monetize the strength of our audience thanks to local over-the-air

television's unique ability to deliver unmatched results for our advertising

clients."



Overall Meredith revenues rose 8% to $354 million in the fiscal first quarter.





National Media Group revenues grew 3% to $267 million.