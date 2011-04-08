Meredith Taps WorldNow For Station Sites

Meredith Local Media is partnering with web solutions outfit WorldNow to provide its 12 sites with "a suite of online services including web publishing, video, mobile, sales support and national editorial content," the two companies said in a statement.

WorldNow had supplied web services for Meredith years ago, before the two parted ways.

"Meredith is very focused on expanding its digital footprint, and the WorldNow team offers robust products to support those priorities," said Steve Schwaid, Meredith Local Media Group vice president of digital content. "Additionally, WorldNow has built strong social media applications which are very impressive."

WorldNow plans to relaunch the 12 Meredith local sites in June. The Meredith stations include WGCL Atlanta and KPHO Phoenix.

"We are honored to partner with an extraordinary media conglomerate like Meredith," said Gary Gannaway, president and CEO of WorldNow. "We believe our collaboration will raise the bar for local media."