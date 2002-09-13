Meredith taps Ramsey
Meredith Corp., which seems to be competing with Viacom Inc. for most
major changes within a station group, has tapped Steve Ramsey, who has been the
vice president of news and operations for Tribune Broadcasting, to be general
manager at WSMV-TV Nashville, Tenn.
He replaces Frank DeTillio, who left the station in July.
Like Dennis Swanson, who left NBC for Viacom in July,
Meredith president Kevin O'Brien hit the ground running about a year ago, and he
has replaced several general managers and news directors in the Meredith group.
