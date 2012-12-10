Meredith Taps McDonald for KCTV GM, Brown for KVVU
Darrin McDonald, VP and GM of KVVU Las Vegas, is shifting to
the GM job at KCTV-KSMO Kansas City. All are part of Meredith Local Media.
Todd Brown, KVVU general sales manager, has been named VP
and GM of KVVU.
McDonald was general sales manager at KSMO for two years
before his move to KVVU in 2008. "I greatly enjoyed leading KVVU to become
a top-performing station in the Las Vegas market, and I look forward to new
challenges and successes at KCTV-KSMO," said McDonald. "I am also
pleased to return to Kansas City where I started my career with Meredith."
Prior to joining KVVU in 2002, Brown worked at KSEE Fresno.
Brown also worked at KJEO Fresno and KKBB Bakersfield.
"In the 10 years that I have been at KVVU, I have seen
the station grow into a market leader," said Brown. "I look forward
to expanding upon the strong base Darrin has built, including new marketing and
sales strategies."
McDonald succeeds Bobby Totsch atop the KC stations. Totsch
departed in October. Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Local Media Group,
saluted both men. "Darrin has been a great leader at KVVU and will use his
skills and expertise to build upon our presence in the Kansas City
market," said Karpowicz. "Todd is well poised to be successful as he
steps into his new role at KVVU, and will be an asset to our group's leadership
team."
