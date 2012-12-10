Meredith Taps McDonald for KCTV GM, Brown for KVVU

Darrin McDonald, VP and GM of KVVU Las Vegas, is shifting to

the GM job at KCTV-KSMO Kansas City. All are part of Meredith Local Media.





Todd Brown, KVVU general sales manager, has been named VP

and GM of KVVU.





McDonald was general sales manager at KSMO for two years

before his move to KVVU in 2008. "I greatly enjoyed leading KVVU to become

a top-performing station in the Las Vegas market, and I look forward to new

challenges and successes at KCTV-KSMO," said McDonald. "I am also

pleased to return to Kansas City where I started my career with Meredith."





Prior to joining KVVU in 2002, Brown worked at KSEE Fresno.

Brown also worked at KJEO Fresno and KKBB Bakersfield.





"In the 10 years that I have been at KVVU, I have seen

the station grow into a market leader," said Brown. "I look forward

to expanding upon the strong base Darrin has built, including new marketing and

sales strategies."





McDonald succeeds Bobby Totsch atop the KC stations. Totsch

departed in October. Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Local Media Group,

saluted both men. "Darrin has been a great leader at KVVU and will use his

skills and expertise to build upon our presence in the Kansas City

market," said Karpowicz. "Todd is well poised to be successful as he

steps into his new role at KVVU, and will be an asset to our group's leadership

team."