Meredith Stations to Air ‘Better Homes & Gardens Ultimate Cookie Exchange’

Holiday special Better Homes & Gardens Ultimate Cookie Exchange will air in all 12 Meredith markets. Meredith owns Better Homes & Gardens and Meredith Local Media Group has the stations, which include KMOV St. Louis, KVVU Las Vegas and KCTV Kansas City.

“I am always thrilled to showcase Meredith’s incredible slate of national media brands on our television stations,” said Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery. “Better Homes & Gardens Ultimate Cookie Exchange will bring the creativity and warmth of the BH&G Test Kitchen right into our viewers’ homes.”

Better Homes & Gardens Ultimate Cookie Exchange features BH&G Deputy Food Editor Jan Miller and Culinary Specialist Sammy Mila. It was produced in the BH&G test kitchen at Meredith’s headquarters in Des Moines.

“Since family and friends may not be able to gather this year, we want to help viewers create something that captures the spirit of the holiday season that they can share while staying safe and healthy,” said Stephen Orr, Better Homes & Gardens editor-in-chief. “Jan and Sammy will inspire even non-bakers to create a cookie box they can give to their loved ones.”

Other Meredith holiday specials include Allrecipes Make it Merry! and The Southern Living Show. All three will air between Thanksgiving and the end of the year in all Meredith television markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, Portland, St. Louis, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford, Greenville, SC, Las Vegas, Mobile/Pensacola, Saginaw, M, and Springfield, MA.

Better Homes & Gardens Ultimate Cookie Exchange and Allrecipes Make it Merry! will also air on Thanksgiving and Christmas on Sinclair’s KDSM Des Moines.