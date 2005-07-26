Meredith Station Touts Mobile Service
Meredith Broadcasting's WGCL Atlanta is rolling out a new free mobile-news service that allows users to customize the information they download to their cell phones or PDAs. The service, CBS46ToGo.com, is a low-tech offering (no large graphics, pop-ups or audio) with news, weather, sports, finance and movie news.
Local automobile dealer Tim Stewart Ford is sponsoring the service, which is available through any cell phone or PDA with Internet access.
