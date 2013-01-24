Meredith Station Revenue Up 32%

Meredith reported fiscal second-quarter revenues of $361

million, 10% better than last year's fiscal second quarter, with its TV

stations pacing the growth. The Local Media Group, comprising the broadcast

outlets, showed revenues of $111 million, up 32% in the quarter. Local Media's

operating profit grew 65% from the prior year period.





"Our Local Media Group delivered record-setting revenue

and operating profit performance for the second quarter and the first half of

fiscal 2013," said Meredith Chairman/CEO Stephen M. Lacy. "Our

digital business continued its rapid growth, and our recent acquisitions again

delivered strong contributions. We once again delivered higher cash flow and

returns to shareholders, and we expect to continue to do so over time."





Broadcast's net political advertising revenues were a record

$38 million. Performance was particularly strong at Meredith's stations in Las

Vegas, Hartford and Phoenix, said Meredith.





Non-political advertising revenues rose 3% for the period

following the election.





"We continued to excel at our goal of delivering

compelling content to viewers across broadcast, digital and mobile media platforms,"

said Local Media Group president Paul Karpowicz. "At the same time, we did

a great job monetizing the strength of our audience, as local over-the-air

television once again demonstrated its unique ability to build brands and

deliver unmatched results for advertising clients."





Meredith's National Media Group, which includes its

magazines, showed revenues of $249 million, up 2% for the quarter.





Meredith expects fiscal 2013 third quarter Local Media Group

revenues to increase in the high-single digits, and National Media Group ad

revenues to be up in the mid-single digits.