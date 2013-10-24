Meredith Station Revenue Up 3%

Meredith recorded Local Media Group revenue of $89.5 million in the

fiscal first quarter, up 3% from the same quarter in the previous year.

The Local Media Group is comprised of Meredith's TV stations; operating

profit was $26 million, compared to $28 million in the prior-year

period.

Meredith recorded $12 million less of political advertising

revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2014 than in the prior-year

period. Non-political advertising revenues grew 3% to $64 million, with

the automotive, telecommunications and food categories stronger.

"Our

record revenue performance-achieved in a non-political quarter-speaks

to the fundamental strength of our television broadcasting business,"

said Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz. "We continue to engage

viewers and successfully monetize the strength of our audience."

National Media Group advertising revenues increased 1% to $134 million.

Meredith's total revenues were $356 million, up from $354 million in the previous year's fiscal first quarter.

"We're

off to a strong start in fiscal 2014," said Meredith Chairman and Chief

Executive Officer Stephen M. Lacy. "Our Local Media Group achieved

record revenue and profit performance for a non-political first quarter,

with solid growth in non-political advertising. The National Media

Group delivered growth in advertising, circulation and licensing

revenues. Our digital businesses continued their strong growth pattern,

posting record revenue performance for a fiscal first quarter."

Local

Media Group non-political advertising revenues, cycling against $26

million in net political advertising revenues, are expected to be up

mid- to high-single digits in the fiscal second quarter.