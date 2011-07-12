Meredith Sites Relaunch With WorldNow

Ten Meredith Local Media stations have relaunched their websites on WorldNow's platform.

The sites employ WorldNow's "state-of-the-art video and mobile platforms, local and national advertising sales tools, professional services for ad creation and trafficking, and national editorial content," WorldNow said in a statement.

Meredith will use the Raycom News Network, a partnership between WorldNow and Raycom to support stations with continuous 24/7 national news coverage, on its sites. The Raycom network "leverages a hub to produce original content for both group's sites from its strong pool of TV station websites," said WorldNow.

Meredith signed with WorldNow in March; the two companies had partnered on the web years ago before parting ways. Meredith's stations include WGCL Atlanta, WSMV Nashville and KPHO Phoenix.

"Our client services, development and design teams have worked very hard to launch Meredith's 10 sites quickly, efficiently and effortlessly," said Melissa Hatter, WorldNow's SVP of strategic account management and client services. "The launch of the sites is our first step toward cementing Meredith's leadership position among local media in their markets."