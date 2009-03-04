Meredith Sets Up Atlanta Hub

Meredith Broadcasting Group is in what it’s calling the planning stages of a move to consolidate master control, traffic, research and business office functions for WSMV Nashville, WHNS Greenville and WGCL Atlanta to a hub in Atlanta. The centralization is scheduled by be completed by mid-summer.

Once that’s completed, a second hub will be worked on at Phoenix station KPHO, possibly incorporating Meredith stations in Portland and Las Vegas.

“We are still working out specific details on future phases of the centralization process,” says a Meredith spokesperson. “The entire project will be completed by early 2010.”

Meredith owns 12 stations nationwide.