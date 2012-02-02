Meredith Renews 'Better' for Sixth Season

Meredith's daytime show Better will run for a sixth season in the fall of 2012, and has so far received clearance in four of the top five U.S. markets (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia). Stations on board for the fall are owned by CBS, LIN, Hearst TV and Gray Television, among others.

Kieran Clarke, executive VP and GM of Meredith Video Studios, says 155 stations air Better currently, and expects that number to increase by fall. "We're way ahead of where we were last year," he says of signing up station partners. "I have no doubts we'll exceed our current total."

Better, focused on core Meredith topics such as home, parenting and health, is shot at Meredith's high def studio in Manhattan. Better added a male co-host this season, as JD Roberto joined Audra Lowe.

Clarke says the new season will see Better do fewer segments per show. "It will be a more narrow focus to better stay on the core brand," he says, which is "how to make your life better."

Meredith Video Studios has produced over a thousand episodes of Better.