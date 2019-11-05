Meredith Partners With 'Southern Living' on New Show in 12 Markets

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95-tQQ4vTo8[/embed]

Meredith’s Local Media Group is partnering with Southern Living magazine to launch The Southern Living Show in 12 markets this April.

The show will be hosted by Ivy Odom, who also hosts the brand’s Hey Y’all digital video series. Viewers will get a sneak peek of the new series when Meredith’s 17 stations air four holiday-focused The Southern Living Show specials starting around Thanksgiving.

“TheSouthern LivingShow represents another outstanding collaboration between Meredith’s Local and National Media Groups,” said Patrick McCreery, president of Meredith Local Media Group, in a statement. “Southern Living’s award-winning content featuring recipes, home and gardening, and Southern culture will strike a chord with viewers all over the country.”

Production of the series will be a joint effort between Meredith’s Food and Video Studios in Birmingham, Ala., and WSMV Nashville. So far, the plans are to produce 17 original episodes and four holiday specials in 2020. The show will air across Meredith’s local television markets, including in Atlanta, Nashville, Greenville, S.C., and Mobile, Ala.

“Southern Living has become a powerhouse brand in video, and I have no doubt that Ivy’s Southern charm will appeal to viewers in all of Meredith’s local markets,” said Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living magazine, also in a statement. “The fact that The Southern Living Show will air beyond the South in markets like Phoenix, Portland, and Hartford/New Haven speaks to the strength and relevance of the Southern Living brand as well as the continued rising popularity of the South.”

The Southern Living Show is the latest in Meredith’s effort to create video brands out of its print publications, with People Now Weekend airing across Meredith’s TV stations. This fall, the group plans to launch magazine strip People Now on its stations as well.