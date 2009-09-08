Meredith Partners on ‘Mag Rack' VOD Play

Meredith Corp. has partnered with the interactive content firm Interactivation to bring television content to more than 25 million homes. The video-on-demand network, known as Mag Rack, will feature content drawn from Meredith's media outlets, which include a host of family and shelter magazines, along with 12 TV stations.

Interactivation and Meredith will share advertising and sponsorship revenues sold in association with the new programming on Mag Rack, which has been on the air since 2001. Additionally, Meredith will sell advertising and sponsorships for Mag Rack network programming with a similar revenue sharing arrangement. Both companies will promote the new arrangement across their media platforms.

"This partnership represents a unique content and revenue-sharing arrangement in the video-on-demand space," said Meredith President/CEO Steve Lacy. "We possess tremendous video content creation capabilities across our multiple national and local brands. Interactivation's Mag Rack network has an impressive national footprint across the major cable and satellite television operators. That's a powerful combination that will be attractive to viewers and marketers alike."

Mag Rack is described as "a free VOD television network dedicated to helping viewers make the most of life with content that inspires and informs." Its content categories include Health and Wellness, House and Home, and Food and Fitness.