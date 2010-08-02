Meredith Pair Adds Rentrak

Meredith stations WGCL Atlanta and WFSB Hartford have signed up for Rentrak's ratings measurement service, giving Rentrak 40 station clients in 21 markets.

"Rentrak leverages massive databases of television viewing and consumer behaviors, which will provide Meredith stations both important data about viewing trends in our markets," said Meredith Local Media Executive V.P. Doug Lowe, "and more importantly, valuable information to demonstrate the value we bring to advertisers."

Rentrak has steadily been amassing station partners. It inked deals for its StationView Essentials metrics with London Broadcasting Company's KBMT Beaumont-Port Arthur (TX) and Journal Broadcast Group's WFTX Fort Myers last week. Stations typically retain Nielsen's services while trying out Rentrak; both Meredith stations are still Nielsen subscribers.

"Rentrak's TV database currency provides local stations and their agency and advertiser partners with the data and context which give them a significant competitive edge," said Rentrak Senior VP of Local Market Sales Steven Walsh.

"With traditional data combined with unique metrics like ARI (Ad Retention Index), 'Stickiness Index,' audience-density heat maps and consumer database overlays, Rentrak is continuing to rapidly accelerate our local marketplace momentum by providing more stable, granular measurement of audience size in concert with new metrics surrounding viewer engagement."