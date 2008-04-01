Meredith, MPS Media Finalize WFLI Sale

Meredith Broadcasting Group finalized the sale of WFLI Chattanooga, Tenn., to MPS Media.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but published reports set the deal at $6.8 million.

WFLI is a CW affiliate. According to BIA Financial Networks, it pulled in $1.8 million in 2006.

“This decision supports our strategy to focus on larger markets, as well as markets where we have or can create duopolies,” Meredith president Paul Karpowicz said.

Meredith acquired the station in 2004 from Chattanooga Broadcasting. Meredith owns 12 stations around the country.