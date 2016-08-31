Meredith Launching Cooking Show Based on An App

Meredith this fall is launching a Saturday morning cooking show based on the “Allrecipes Dinner Spinner" app.

Each episode of Dinner Spinner, hosted by chef Gabe Kennedy, will highlight two home cooks competing to make the most inspiring dinnertime meal. A panel of three judges will critique the dishes. The benefits of healthy food choices will be emphasized in the process, according to Meredith.

The half-hour show will air at 11 a.m. starting Oct. 1 on CW affiliates as part of the network’s “One Magnificent Morning” block, which targets teens and families.

Dinner Spinner was created by Meredith and INE Entertainment. Panasonic serves as the premiere sponsor, Meredith said.