Meredith Launches Broadband Network

Meredith Corporation has launched www.better.tv, a video network of over 20 channels covering everything from food to family to fitness. It’s Meredith’s first-ever Web network, and it pools the resources of the company’s TV stations, magazines (such as Better Homes and Gardens and Family Circle), books and Web properties.

The video clips, created by Meredith Video Solutions, range from two to 30 minutes. Viewers can employ various Web tools to customize the content and add their insights. The content is geared towards Meredith’s largely female audience.

"We have a proven ability to work seamlessly across our assets to reach consumers and find new platforms that help our marketing partners connect with them," says Broadcasting Group president Paul Karpowicz. "We are confident that Better.tv will set the industry standard for cross media content delivery and interaction."

Web video firm Brightcove has helped provide the technology for Better.tv.