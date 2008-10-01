Meredith Firms Up McCreery, McDonald as GMs

Meredith Broadcasting Group removed the “acting” prefix from Patrick McCreery’s and Darrin McDonald’s titles; both were given full general-manager duties at their respective stations.

McCreery is now vice president/GM at KPTV/KPDX Portland, Ore., and McDonald holds the same title at KVVU Las Vegas.

“[McCreery] has a solid knowledge of the local market and has demonstrated a superior ability to build and lead an unbeatable team,” Meredith Broadcasting president Paul Karpowicz said, adding that McDonald “has extensive local experience and industry knowledge and the ability to make things happen.”

McCreery takes over for Kieran Clarke, who headed east to run Meredith Video Solutions. McDonald succeeds Holly Steuart, who parted ways with KVVU in August amid morale issues at the station.