Meredith Cuts 120 Staffers, Positions

Meredith Corp. has laid off 60 staffers and eliminated another 60 jobs, including around 20 from its 1,400-person broadcasting division. The rest of the casualties came from publishing.

Meredith also acquired Detroit-based healthcare marketing company Big Communications yesterday, bringing the total Meredith workforce to 3,600 people.

“It’s been a tough year on the broadcast front for everybody,” said a Meredith spokesperson, who added that they did not expect more layoffs in the near term. The broadcast layoffs were described as across the board, in terms of positions and locations. In an April B&C story, Meredith Broadcasting Group president Paul Karpowicz mentioned the increasingly challenging economic climate for broadcasting.

“All public companies are under tremendous strain to meet the expectations of their board and their shareholders in tough times,” he said. “What CBS went through [in terms of layoffs] is what a lot of broadcasters will look at this year.”