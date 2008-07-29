Meredith Broadcasting Names Finance VP

Meredith Broadcasting named Dalton Lee vice president of finance for the company. Lee had been group controller.

Lee will be responsible for strategic planning, as well as overseeing all of the station group’s finances.

Lee's resume includes director of finance at USA Broadcasting, VP of finance at KDFW-TV Dallas and business manager at WHDH-TV Boston.

Meredith owns 12 TV stations that reach almost 10% of the country.