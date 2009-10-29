Meredith Broadcast Revenue Down 13%

Meredith Corp.'s Local Media Group reported total revenue of

$61 million in its fiscal first quarter, off 13% from the $70 million it posted

last year. Non-political revenues were down 7%, compared to the same quarter

last year.

Meredith said its retransmission consent revenues "nearly

doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2010 from the prior-year period,

reflecting Meredith's successful renegotiation of retransmission agreements

with all seven of the major cable operators in its markets."

"We're encouraged by the progress made by our Local

Media Group in the first quarter of fiscal 2010," said Meredith

President/CEO Stephen M. Lacy. "Advertising continued to improve as the

quarter progressed, and we grew other sources of revenue, including

retransmission fees and video production activities."

Meredith's total revenues were $332.4 million for the

quarter, down from $364 million in the fiscal first quarter last year.

Lacy said the media giant, which owns dozens of magazines,

was on the right course.

"We continued to make meaningful progress on the key elements

of our performance improvement plan," he said. "Advertising revenues

across our core businesses outperformed both the magazine and television

industries in the quarter."