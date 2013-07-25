Meredith Broadcast Revenue Up 9% in Quarter

Meredith Local Media Group announced fiscal fourth-quarter

earnings of $92 million, up 9% from the previous fiscal fourth quarter. Overall

fiscal fourth-quarter company revenues rose 3% to $387 million.



Revenues for the Local Media Group, which holds Meredith's TV stations, for the

fiscal year rose 19% to $376 million. Operating profit grew 41% to $124 million

for fiscal 2013. Both results represent record highs, said Meredith.





"Fiscal 2013 was a year of strong growth in revenues,

profit and cash flow," said Meredith chairman and CEO Stephen M. Lacy.

"Our Local Media Group achieved the highest revenue and profit performance

in its 65-year history. Our National Media Group grew both advertising and circulation

revenues. We strengthened our connection to consumers across media

platforms."





Local Media Group operating profit grew to $28 million in

the quarter, as higher retransmission-related revenues were partially offset by

increased programming fees paid to the networks, and $3 million less of political

advertising revenues.





"Our record financial performance speaks to the

fundamental strength of our television broadcasting business," said Paul

Karpowicz, Local Media Group president. "We continue to engage viewers with

compelling content across media platforms to position ourselves for ongoing

growth."





Meredith expects fiscal first-quarter Local

Media Group revenues to be up slightly, with non-political advertising revenues

up in the low-single-digit range.