Meredith Broadcast Revenue Up 20%

Meredith Local Media reported revenue of $68.76 million in

its third fiscal quarter, a 20% improvement over the $57.27 million it reported

in the same quarter last year. The Local Media Group's operating profit was $13

million in the third quarter, up significantly from $1 million in the same

quarter a year ago.

Meredith's 12 TV stations comprise the Local Media Group.

"Our Local Media business delivered significantly

improved results across the board, a reflection of improving market conditions

and success at executing our performance improvement initiatives,"

Meredith Chairman/CEO Stephen Lacy. "Additionally, it speaks to broadcast

television's unparalleled ability to deliver advertising messages to mass

audiences in local markets."

Revenues from retransmission fees rose nearly 15% in the

third quarter.

Meredith's National Media Group, which includes its magazine

holdings, reported operating profit up 6% to $51 million. Revenues

increased 2% to $285 million.

Amidst the rebound, Lacy said the marketplace remains hard

to predict. "While our advertising growth was encouraging, we are still

well below historic levels established prior to the recession in both our

national and local businesses," Lacy said. "The marketplace remains

very volatile on both a month-to-month and client-by-client basis. Our

competitive advantage lies in the strength of our brands and the relevance of

our content."

Overall advertising revenue is expected to increase 7-8% in

the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to the fourth quarter last year.