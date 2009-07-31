Meredith Attwell Baker Sworn in as FCC Commissioner

And then there was one.

As expected, Republican nominee Meredith Attwell Baker was sworn in Friday as the newest FCC commissioner. The time was 2:20 p.m., with FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski doing the honors in his office, according to the FCC.

Baker is the well-liked former acting head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. There was a bit of karma to the timing of her first day as commissioner, which came on the last day of the DTV-to-analog converter box coupon program--at least the last day coupons could be applied for--which Baker oversaw before exiting with the rest of the Bush administration in January.

"I am delighted to welcome Meredith Attwell Baker to the Federal Communications Commission," said Genachwoski. "Meredith's broad and deep experience will be a tremendous benefit to the FCC and it's an honor to serve with such an extraordinarily talented colleague. At this critical moment in history, I look forward to collaborating with my fellow commissioners on ways that the agency can improve the lives of all Americans through communications."

That leaves only South Carolina Public Utility Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. The FCC confirmed an earlier B&C report that she would be sworn in Monday in South Carolina.

Baker also issued her first statement as commissioner, which roughly translated to "thanks and I'm ready to get to work."

"I am pleased to today have been sworn in and to assume the office of Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," she said. "I am grateful to President Barack Obama for nominating me, and the United States Senate for confirming me, to this important position and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working on policies and programs that will help build a 21st century communications infrastructure than can provide sustained economic growth, opportunity and prosperity for the nation, and for all telecommunications users.

"The FCC staff is well known for their expertise, professionalism and dedication, and I look forward to working together on these important issues.

"Finally, I am excited to be joining Chairman Julius Genachowski, and Commissioners Michael Copps, Robert McDowell, and Mignon Clyburn to ensure that our communications networks and technologies serve the nation's needs and improve the lives of all Americans."

