Meredith to Acquire WGGB Springfield, Mass.

UPDATED: Meredith has agreed to acquire WGGB Springfield, the ABC affiliate in DMA No. 114, from Gormally Broadcasting for $53.8 million. WGGB airs Fox on its dot-two channel.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the year.

Meredith also owns CBS affiliate WSHM in the market, where Media General’s NBC affiliate WWLP is a powerhouse.

Gormally bought WGGB from Sinclair for $21.2 million in 2007.