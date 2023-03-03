Mercedes-Benz, Heineken Gear Up As Sponsors of F1 on ESPN
Commercial inventory nearly sold out, Disney says
Mercedes-Benz and Heineken have signed up as official sponsors of F1 racing telecasts on ESPN.
ESPN last year renewed its deal with F1 for three years.
Disney Advertising sales says it has sold nearly all of its commercial inventor for the season.
“No one has the depth, diversity, and width of sports offerings as Disney and Formula 1 is the perfect example of this,” said Sean Hanrahan, senior VP, Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions. “Through this property, we are able to expand our reach and curate an incomparable advertising experience for brands.”
Mercedes-Benz will be the presenting sponsor of all races over the course of ESPN’s three-year deal with F1. The auto brand will be integrated into live telecasts and re-airings of the telecasts.
Heineken will keep racing fans updated with preview and recap features on SportsCenter.
Disney networks will televise all 23 F1 races this season, with 18 appearing on ABC or ESPN. The other five will appear on ESPN2. ■
