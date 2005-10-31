Mencia Mines Deal at Comedy Central

Comedy Central inked a multi-pronged deal with Carols Mencia, the comic who starred in Mind of Mencia on the network.

Under the deal, Mencia (the show) will be back for a second season of 13 episodes starting in March, and Mencia (the comic) will go on a 30-market live tour in 2006, as well as shoot a one-hour stand-up special for the network.

In addition, Comedy Central’s Home Entertainment division will release a DVD of the show’s first season with bonus material.

The show, a combination of in-studio and on-the-street vignettes featuring Mencia’s take on social issues, premiered July 6 and averaged 1.4 million total viewers in its 13-episode first season. Comedy Central, a Viacom-owned MTV network, averaged 896,000 total viewers in prime during third quarter, down 4% from last year.