Melton Returns to Time Warner

Viacom's top D.C. lobbyist, Carol Melton, has jumped ship, returning to Time Warner where, she worked once before.

Time Warner named Melton executive VP for global public policy, putting her in charge of governement relations efforts both here and abroad.

Melton was previously executive VP, government relations, at Viacom, a similar slot that she filled since 1997.

Melton had previously served as VP in Time Warner's public policy office and as a counsel to Warner Communications from 1987 to 1997.

Before that, Melton spent two years as legal advisor to the FCC’s then-Chairman Mark Fowler. She also served as Assistant General Counsel for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association from 1983 to 1986.

Melton will be based in Washington, but oversee offices in London, Brussels and Hong Kong.