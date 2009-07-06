Mel's Diner: John Landgraf Wants To Bring the Noise... Again

When FX launched edgy Emmy-winning drama The Shield in 2002, it proved what was then thought impossible: A basic cable network could be home to one of the best original shows on TV. And as the network pumped out more hits, FX became known for its gritty, high-quality fare, a reputation it carries to this day.

Earning that status is heavy lifting, to say the least, but keeping it consistently over the course of several years is borderline Herculean (just ask HBO). And that's one of FX chief John Landgraf's biggest challenges.

