Mel's Diner: Fly on the Wall - Grill This, Economy
Via email Tuesday evening from an anonymous tipster:
Hey Mel –
Psyched to see the Diner back!
Apparently the tanking economy isn’t hurting The Grill like the writers strike did, as it was hopping at lunch Tuesday. Basically in a row all eating separately, I spotted Fox Reality’s David Lyle, CBS’s Bob Madden, MGM’s Jim Packer and ex-Lakers coach Pat Riley.
Just thought I’d pass it along since I guess that’s what you do in this place!
