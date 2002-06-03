Melrose hunk tees off
Former Melrose Place star Jack Wagner is returning to television
to host a golf-themed interview show for ESPN.
Off Course will feature Wagner playing a round of
golf and dishing with celebrities and athletes.
The half-hour series debuts Tuesday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m.
