Melissa Hatter Upped at WorldNow

WorldNow Senior VP Melissa Hatter has added distribution to her responsibilities at the digital media firm. Formerly the senior VP of client services, Hatter is now senior VP of distribution and client services. She’s charged with leading “new strategic initiatives that will more efficiently and productively link internal WorldNow sales and client service infrastructure with its client counterparts.”

In addition, Liza Watts has been promoted to VP of client services. She was previously a senior client services manager.

WorldNow says the moves are a response to adding 107 new clients, so the firm can “enhance efficiencies in internal operations,” while adding scalability and boosting customer service.

WorldNow manages Web properties for station groups such as Cox, Media General and Raycom.