Melissa Grego Joins B&C as Executive Editor

Melissa Grego is joining B&C as executive editor, reporting directly to editor Ben Grossman.

Based in Los Angeles, Grego will be actively involved in overseeing and executing both print and digital initiatives for the authoritative brand.

“Melissa not only has a fantastic background but is one of the most-liked and most-respected people in our business,” Grossman said. “She’s a franchise player and a perfect fit for our team, which is why I am so happy to have her coming on board to work by my side.”

Grego joins B&C from The Hollywood Reporter, where she ran its digital business as editor of Hollywoodreporter.com, which she led through a very successful relaunch and to record traffic numbers for the company. She oversaw all of THR's digital editorial products, including Web sites, blogs, e-mail and mobile products, as well as the site's video strategy.

Prior to that, she led Television Week as its managing editor, and also authored widely read dining-out blog “Mel's Diner,” featuring interview pieces with entertainment-industry figures over their favorite meals.

Before Television Week, she spent three years covering the industry for B&C’s sister publication, Variety, and also had a previous stint at B&C.

She has also worked as a special correspondent for national TV show Extra and offered regular commentary as an expert on the media business to such outlets as Access Hollywood, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, E! Entertainment Television, Fox News Channel, Bravo and Court TV, among others.

She is scheduled to begin her new role July 28.

P.J. Bednarski will retain the title of executive editor and continue to be based in B&C’s New York office.