Melching moves to NBC

Lisa Melching, who has been programming director for Comcast Corp's G4

digital-cable video-game network, will join NBC Entertainment as vice president for

scheduling and strategic analysis.

Prior to G4, Melching oversaw program planning and scheduling for

six international Disney Channels, and whe was with Columbia TriStar and Warner

Bros. before that.

Mitch Metcalf, NBC Entertainment senior VP, program planning and

scheduling, who made the announcement and to whom Melching will report, said,

"Lisa's rich background in research, scheduling and international programming

and acquisitions will enable her to make an immediate contribution to NBC. Her

creative thinking, long list of contacts throughout broadcast and cable and

tenacious personality perfectly suit her for the task ahead."