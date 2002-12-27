Melching moves to NBC
Lisa Melching, who has been programming director for Comcast Corp's G4
digital-cable video-game network, will join NBC Entertainment as vice president for
scheduling and strategic analysis.
Prior to G4, Melching oversaw program planning and scheduling for
six international Disney Channels, and whe was with Columbia TriStar and Warner
Bros. before that.
Mitch Metcalf, NBC Entertainment senior VP, program planning and
scheduling, who made the announcement and to whom Melching will report, said,
"Lisa's rich background in research, scheduling and international programming
and acquisitions will enable her to make an immediate contribution to NBC. Her
creative thinking, long list of contacts throughout broadcast and cable and
tenacious personality perfectly suit her for the task ahead."
