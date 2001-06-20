Mel makes hush-hush merger

Belated congratulations to Mel Karmazin, president and chief operating officer at Viacom, who company sources confirm, remarried a couple of weeks ago.

Somehow, word of the marriage wasn't reported at the time in any of the New York-area tabloids, which love to keep tabs on both the social and business lives of the media elite, such as Barry Diller and Karmazin's boss Sumner Redstone.

A Viacom spokesman said absolutely no details would be made available about the wedding, including the identity of the lucky bride. Be that way if you want to Mel, our congratulations still stands to you and your bride, whoever she may be. - Steve McClellan