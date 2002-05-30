Mehlman: No new ideas

Responding to Sen. Joe Lieberman's (D-Conn.) call for a coordinated and more

rapid high-speed broadband rollout, a Bush administration official said the

proposal held nothing new, adding that the administration was already

encouraging broadband on numerous fronts, but it was up to the 'best and

brightest' minds at the Federal Communications Commission to puzzle out the key

issue of digital-subscriber-line open access, put in doubt by a recent court

ruling.

Bruce Mehlman, assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy, said

Wednesday: 'A preliminary review suggests no new facts, ideas or proposals. But

the newfound interest of such a high-profile senator should clearly advance this

important issue.'

As to what the administration is already doing, Mehlman said, 'As the senator

dives more deeply into the issue, he is going to recognize significant

administration efforts on all facets of a multifaceted challenge.'

As examples he cited, among others, the three-year acceleration on

depreciation schedules for capital equipment; a proposal to make the

research-and-development tax credit permanent; extending the Internet tax

moratorium, both in the United States and at the World Trade Organization; and

support for $80 million in loan guarantees for rural broadband rollout.

He also had praise for the FCC: 'Don't forget, we made Michael Powell

chairman of the FCC and put Kevin Martin and Kathleen Abernathy on the

commission because they are the best and brightest telecom minds and they need,

at the FCC, to resolve the most challenging piece of the puzzle, as the appeals

court just reiterated.'

Mehlman was referring to the D.C. Circuit's decision last week vacating and

remanding rules requiring telephone companies to lease their high-speed Internet

DSL lines to competitors. The FCC is already revisiting those rules as part of

its triennial regulatory review.