Megyn Kelly to Interview Donald Trump for Fox Special

Megyn Kelly will interview Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, marking their first face-to-face since the August 2015 Fox News GOP debate in which Trump criticized Kelly for her questions.

The sit-down will air on Fox’s Megyn Kelly Presents on May 17 with extended segments broadcasting on Fox News Channel’s The Kelly File starting May 18.

Related: Fox News’ Campaign for Post-Election-Year Revenue

“Mr. Trump and I sat down together for a meeting earlier this month at my request,” said Kelly. “He was gracious with his time and I asked him to consider an interview. I am happy to announce he has agreed, and I look forward to a fascinating exchange — our first sit-down interview together in nearly a year.”