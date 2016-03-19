Trump Continues to Dump on FNC's Kelly

Donald Trump continued his personal attacks on Fox's Megyn Kelly, tweeting Friday: "Everybody should boycott the @megynkelly show. Never worth watching. Always a hit on Trump! She is sick, & the most overrated person on tv," after having similarly dissed the newswoman the day before.

Trump has been highly critical of, and personally insulting to, Kelly starting with her tough questioning of him in the first FNC debate.

Responding to the twitter slam, an FNC spokesperson said Friday: “Donald Trump’s vitriolic attacks against Megyn Kelly and his extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate who wants to occupy the highest office in the land. Megyn is an exemplary journalist and one of the leading anchors in America — we’re extremely proud of her phenomenal work and continue to fully support her throughout every day of Trump’s endless barrage of crude and sexist verbal assaults. As the mother of three young children, with a successful law career and the second highest rated show in cable news, it’s especially deplorable for her to be repeatedly abused just for doing her job.”