Megyn Kelly to Depart Fox News Jan. 6

Megyn Kelly will end her Fox News tenure Friday, Jan. 6, when the final installment of her primetime program The Kelly File airs that night. NBC News announced earlier Tuesday that it had signed up Kelly to a multiyear deal, with a daytime show Monday through Friday, a Sunday evening news mag, and a contributor’s role on breaking news and special events.

NBC News has not yet announced a start date for the star anchor.

Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO at 21st Century Fox, wished Kelly well in a brief but cordial statement. “We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News,” he said. “We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best.”