Megyn Kelly Moving to NBC News

Star Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is heading to NBC News, where chairman Andrew Lack has wooed Kelly with a triple role: hosting a daytime news and discussion program, anchoring a Sunday-night news program and playing a key part in NBC’s special political programming and “other big-event coverage.”

NBC News has signed Kelly to a multiyear agreement. Her start date is to be determined.

The New York Times, which broke the story, said 21st Century Fox offered Kelly more than $20 million a year to stay after her contract expires later this year.

Kelly's new daytime show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced. She will also anchor a Sunday-evening news magazine show and will become what NBC News calls "an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network's political and special events coverage."

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Lack said. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Since 2013, Kelly has anchored Fox News Channel's The Kelly File. She joined FNC in 2004 as a Washington-based correspondent.

Last year was a tumultuous one for Fox News, with chief Roger Ailes ousted after several staffers made allegations that he sexually harassed them.

Kelly published a book last year called Settle For More.