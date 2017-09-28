Meghan McCain to Join 'The View'

As expected, Meghan McCain will join The View as a regular co-host in early October in the wake of Jedidiah Bila’s departure.



Related: Conservative Commentator Jedidiah Bila Leaving 'The View'



A representative for the show had no comment.

McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz), had previously worked for Fox News but she departed nearly two weeks ago. She will represent a conservative voice on the panel that’s currently composed of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

At Fox News, McCain was a co-host on afternoon program Outnumbered and a contributor to other programs.

The View is seeing its highest ratings in three years, averaging nearly 3 million viewers a day, fueled by the fraught political environment around the Trump administration. The show is overseen by senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin and executive producers Candi Carter and Brian Teta.



Varietyfirst reported this story.