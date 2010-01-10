Mega TV Debuts in Major Markets
The Spanish language network Mega TV debuted on small
stations in four markets today. Owned by Spanish Broadcasting System, Mega TV
launched on KM Communications' WOCK in Chicago,
Right Hook Media's KODF in Dallas, Cocola Broadcasting's KSDI Fresno and Local
HDTV's KLPS Palm Springs.
Mega TV is now available in 11 markets, say its principals,
and reaches over 5.2 million households in the U.S.
and Puerto Rico. The channel is comprised of primarily
original programming.
"Mega TV continues to prove that
it has the relevant, original programming that U.S. Latinos demand," said
Spanish Broadcasting System Executive VP/Mega TV Managing Director Cynthia
Hudson. Our unique style and approach to Spanish-language content, renowned
talent and fresh formats are the key to our successful track record and
excellent ratings."
