Mega TV Debuts in Major Markets

The Spanish language network Mega TV debuted on small

stations in four markets today. Owned by Spanish Broadcasting System, Mega TV

launched on KM Communications' WOCK in Chicago,

Right Hook Media's KODF in Dallas, Cocola Broadcasting's KSDI Fresno and Local

HDTV's KLPS Palm Springs.

Mega TV is now available in 11 markets, say its principals,

and reaches over 5.2 million households in the U.S.

and Puerto Rico. The channel is comprised of primarily

original programming.

"Mega TV continues to prove that

it has the relevant, original programming that U.S. Latinos demand," said

Spanish Broadcasting System Executive VP/Mega TV Managing Director Cynthia

Hudson. Our unique style and approach to Spanish-language content, renowned

talent and fresh formats are the key to our successful track record and

excellent ratings."