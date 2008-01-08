MeeVee to Add MTV Networks Content

MeeVee, the online guide to what is on the Web and the tube, struck a deal to integrate clips from MTV Networks properties into its service.

MeeVee will set up channels for each brand -- including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, CMT, Spike TV and VH1 -- streaming clips that users will be free to embed into their blogs, social-network profiles or Web sites.

MTVN will get the promotional punch, while MeeVee gets to cater to a growing audience that is creating and distributing its own entertainment online.

"By partnering with MeeVee, we're giving our audiences even more opportunities to interact with our content and each other online while increasing engagement with our brands and driving viewership back to our core linear channels and Web properties," said Greg Clayman, executive vice president of digital distribution and business development for MTVN.